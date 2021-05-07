Needham & Company LLC Boosts Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target to $500.00

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $416.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.00.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $433.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $420.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $289.19 and a 52-week high of $457.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $361.54 per share, with a total value of $3,615,400.00. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,261 shares of company stock worth $4,793,563 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,940,000 after buying an additional 221,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

