NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million.

NGMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth about $8,593,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth about $6,358,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth about $8,548,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth about $8,586,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $48.58 on Friday. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Read More: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGames (NGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.