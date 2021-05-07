NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $325.62 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.60.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Shares of NTGR traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,371. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NETGEAR will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $1,074,070.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,931.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $33,497.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,417 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,945. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.