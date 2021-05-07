NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 82.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,568 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTCT opened at $26.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.43, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.97 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

