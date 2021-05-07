Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Raised to $225.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $217.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVRO. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

Shares of NVRO traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.10. 19,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,635. Nevro has a 52 week low of $111.87 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. Analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $136,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

