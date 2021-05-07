New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

NGD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC lowered shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.81.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

