New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.67.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $43.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.59. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

