New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $43.42 and last traded at $43.39, with a volume of 9411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 64.56%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,891,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 543,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NJR)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

