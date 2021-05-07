New Mountain Finance Co. (NMFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,299.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $13.44.
New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About New Mountain Finance
New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.
See Also: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.