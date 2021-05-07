New Mountain Finance Co. (NMFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,299.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $13.44.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. New Mountain Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

