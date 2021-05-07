New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CLSA began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.91. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

