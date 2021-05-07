New Potomac Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

New Potomac Partners LLC reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 1.6% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking stock opened at $2,279.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,388.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,164.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.66, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,303.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,290.84.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.