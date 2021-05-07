New Potomac Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

New Potomac Partners LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 181.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 567,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 41,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCL stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $21.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.