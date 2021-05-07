New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Greif worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Greif in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $31,636.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $65.35.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

GEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Greif from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

