New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kaman were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Kaman by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Kaman by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $55.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,838.61 and a beta of 1.26. Kaman Co. has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average is $52.88.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

