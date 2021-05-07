New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

In related news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $425,820. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $78.56 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.87 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.67.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

