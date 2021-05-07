New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares in the company, valued at $747,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FCF. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

