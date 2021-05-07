New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,662 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Herman Miller worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Herman Miller by 2,148.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,235,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Herman Miller by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,030,000 after buying an additional 39,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,877,000 after acquiring an additional 521,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 738,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 155,052 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $43.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -217.00 and a beta of 1.42. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

