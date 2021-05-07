New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 841,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 264,378 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,193,000 after buying an additional 172,686 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 50,981.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 149,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 148,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $60.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $61.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

