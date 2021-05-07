Newpark Resources, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Newpark Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.29. 13,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $299.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 3.91. Newpark Resources has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

