Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) PT Raised to $170.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its target price boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Shares of NXST stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $149.03. 2,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $63.12 and a 1-year high of $163.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.96 and its 200 day moving average is $121.96.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $7,887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,713,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 8,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,389,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,067,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,973. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 43.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 77,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after buying an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $311,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 104.5% in the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $19,321,000.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

