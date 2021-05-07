NEXT (LON:NXT) Receives Under review Rating from Shore Capital

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

NXT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 7,135 ($93.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,053.89 ($79.09).

NXT stock opened at GBX 8,238 ($107.63) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,989.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,352.81. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 4,348 ($56.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80). The company has a market capitalization of £10.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.15.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

