NextDAO (NAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $383,282.00

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $383,282.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00073638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00084513 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00019737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.14 or 0.00270572 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.93 or 0.00229291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About NextDAO

NAX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,973,982,467 coins and its circulating supply is 1,933,750,358 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

