NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.770-2.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.400-2.540 EPS.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.62. 336,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,782,538. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $146.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

