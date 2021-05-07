Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) traded down 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.91 and last traded at $25.06. 1,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.02.

About Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF)

Nihon M&A Center Inc provides M&A support services for small and medium-sized companies in Japan and internationally. Its support services include reorganization, capital policies, MBO, etc. The company also offers buy-side and sell-side advisory, and intermediary services. Nihon M&A Center Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

