Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of MGE Energy worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,676,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,407,000 after buying an additional 134,002 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MGE Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,549,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,479,000 after acquiring an additional 145,904 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 757,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,050,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 62,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MGEE. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.25 and a 52-week high of $76.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $136.51 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.