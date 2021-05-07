Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Post by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after buying an additional 772,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth about $57,717,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Post by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Post by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,470,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POST opened at $116.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,871.71 and a beta of 0.71. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $117.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.15.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

