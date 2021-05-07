Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,381,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,903,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 407.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 871,119 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,558,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,546,000 after acquiring an additional 704,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $8,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

