Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at $431,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 368,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 183,388 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth $824,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the period.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.72.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.36%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

