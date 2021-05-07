Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 29,400.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at $980,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 573.9% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 33,358 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

NYSE:LEG opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $57.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

