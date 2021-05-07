NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 4,995 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,209 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,010,000 after buying an additional 2,818,825 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,931,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,967,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $98,181,000. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,436,000 after purchasing an additional 191,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $81.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.79. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

