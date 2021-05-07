NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 80,082 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 167.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,082 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $10,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 54.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life Storage alerts:

NYSE:LSI opened at $94.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.22. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $96.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.