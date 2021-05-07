NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,405 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank lifted its position in 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $202.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $203.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.93. The firm has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

