NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in PACCAR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in PACCAR by 21.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $93.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $991,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,540.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

