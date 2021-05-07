Norris Perne & French LLP MI Boosts Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the quarter. Ball accounts for about 1.9% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Ball were worth $21,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $272,441,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,778,000 after acquiring an additional 847,276 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $71,938,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ball by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,025,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 560,783 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.69.

NYSE:BLL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $59.79 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day moving average of $90.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.