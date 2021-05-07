Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys Shares of 179,974 Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 179,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,408,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 165,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 623.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 122,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 105,348 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 111,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 414.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,188 shares during the period.

FLTB traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $52.35. 18,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,202. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.60.

