Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 1,780 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,950,000 after buying an additional 484,702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,059,000 after buying an additional 122,723 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,096,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 64,975 shares in the last quarter.

IWV traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.58. 220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,969. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $159.17 and a twelve month high of $252.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.24.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

