Norris Perne & French LLP MI Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 823,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $70,718,000 after acquiring an additional 99,178 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,554 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,506 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.02. 203,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,391,272. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.13, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

