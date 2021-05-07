Norris Perne & French LLP MI Takes $628,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,508,000 after buying an additional 748,232 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,294,000 after buying an additional 527,610 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,474,000 after purchasing an additional 48,242 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 378,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after purchasing an additional 328,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 371,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,151,000 after purchasing an additional 197,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $102.85. 93,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,001. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $66.15 and a one year high of $102.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.80.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

