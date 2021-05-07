North Star Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,230 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,199,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,268,000 after acquiring an additional 654,020 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after acquiring an additional 569,348 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 391,267 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average of $61.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

