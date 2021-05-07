North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,387 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA opened at $229.81 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a PE ratio of -29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.37 and its 200 day moving average is $216.93.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.14.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.