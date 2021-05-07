North Star Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on AVNS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. Equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.