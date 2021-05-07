North Star Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 57,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,176,000 after purchasing an additional 67,078 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,612,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 69,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

NYSE:WEC opened at $97.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.