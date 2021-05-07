North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,303,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 133,123 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIF opened at $23.45 on Friday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $24.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

