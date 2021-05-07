North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 32,839 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 60,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 51,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $106.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.31. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $72.53 and a 12 month high of $106.83.

