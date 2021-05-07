North Star Asset Management Inc. Makes New $230,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

BAC opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average is $32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $42.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

