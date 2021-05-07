Northcoast Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.51.

CAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

CAR stock opened at $83.91 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $90.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,524.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi purchased 23,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $1,088,961.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,728,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $548,000. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,472,000 after acquiring an additional 382,254 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 3,234.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,309,000 after purchasing an additional 298,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,559,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,803 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

