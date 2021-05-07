Northland Securities Increases Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target to $32.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price target increased by research analysts at Northland Securities from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VECO. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Shares of VECO stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,111,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 57,567 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 9.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 106,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.