NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 309.15% and a negative net margin of 122.78%.

NYSEAMERICAN NBY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. 17,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131,954. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

