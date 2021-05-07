Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $87.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.54. The company has a market cap of $199.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

