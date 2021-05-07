Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.20 Billion

Brokerages predict that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) will announce $5.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.26 billion and the lowest is $5.15 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S reported sales of $4.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full year sales of $21.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.08 billion to $21.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $23.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.00 billion to $23.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $74.20. 778,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.9494 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,897.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

